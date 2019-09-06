WGFD Projects More Hunting Opportunities for Antelope In Region

From the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Wyoming 2019 Statewide Fall Hunting Forecast

Green River, WY (9/6/19) – With a few minor exceptions, hunters will generally find more hunting opportunity for antelope in the Green River Region, and hunter success is expected to remain high.

Advertisement

Pronghorn numbers increased a modest amount last summer, but the 2018-19 winter has been tougher than normal in many portions of the region. Most documented mortalities involved motor vehicle collisions from semi trucks and passenger vehicles and trains. Additionally, some pronghorn moved out of their normal wintering areas, crossed fences on snowdrifts, and were unable to return to their normal ranges following snowmelt. Hunt areas 94 and 100 experienced this more than others.

Most of our hunt areas, including Hunt Areas 53, 57, 58, 59, 92, 93, 94, 95, 96, 99, 100 and 112 will see similar or increased opportunity when compared to last year due to observed buck ratios, increased populations, and “relatively light” observed winter losses. Additionally, some increased opportunity will exist in a few areas for doe-fawn hunting, to address localized ongoing damage concerns.

Sponsor

The 2019 summer has been mild and wetter than normal throughout much of the region, and habitats responded very favorably to the increased precipitation. Many of the lower elevation habitats are beginning to dry and hunters are reminded to be careful with campfires and vehicle exhausts as fire danger increases and fuels dry. Increased moisture and mild conditions also resulted in increased pronghorn horn growth and some nice bucks exist throughout the region this year

To see the complete Wyoming Game and Fish Wyoming 2019 Statewide Fall Hunting Forecast, click here.