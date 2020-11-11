WGFD seeking information on poachings near Kemmerer

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (November 11, 2020) – The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is seeking information about two big game animals taken illegally on the Bridger Teton National Forest on the Hams Fork River.

A buck mule deer and a bull moose were taken illegally near the forest boundary between Poison Hollow and the East Fork, most likely late in the first week of November. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Stop Poaching Hotline at (877) WGFD-TIP. Reports can also be submitted online at wgfd.wyo.gov, by texting TIP411 using keyword WGFD, or calling the Green River Regional Office at (307) 875-3223.