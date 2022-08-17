WGFD seeks info on Sybille Canyon elk poaching

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

LARAMIE, WYOMING — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is seeking information about a bull elk that was poached along Highway 34 in Sybille Canyon in early August.

Advertisement

Sometime between the evening of Friday, Aug. 5 and the morning of Saturday, Aug. 6, a mature bull elk was shot along Highway 34 approximately two-and-a-half miles west of the Thorne/Williams Wildlife Research Center. The elk’s head and antlers were removed between the evening of Saturday, Aug. 6 and the morning of Sunday, Aug. 7.

“It is unfortunate this elk was taken out of season and was left to waste. We are asking for the public’s assistance with bringing forward information with this investigation,” says Matt Withroder – Laramie Regional wildlife supervisor.

A reward is being offered for information on this case, and informants are urged to call the Stop Poaching Tip Line at 1-877-WGFD-TIP (1-877-943-3847). Tips can also be made by texting keyword WGFD and message to 847-411 or can be made online at https://wgfapps.wyo.gov/StopPoaching/submitTIp.aspx. Informants can remain anonymous.