WGFD to begin sending out harvest surveys to hunters

October 4, 2022 — Press Release

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department wants to know how your hunt went this year. Many hunters will begin to receive a harvest survey via e-mail or the Postal Service. The survey gathers harvest information and feedback on the 2022 hunting season. Hunters’ responses about their seasons are used in making future wildlife management decisions.

“A harvest survey is the best way to gather large amounts of data from the public. We use the responses to estimate harvest, hunter success, and hunter effort,” said Jason Carlisle, Game and Fish quantitative biologist. “Hunter feedback is important information and is a valuable tool for monitoring populations, setting future quotas, season dates, and other regulations. We appreciate every response.”

Because of the large volume of antelope, deer, and elk license holders, a random sampling of those licensed hunters is surveyed; not all license holders of those species will receive a request to complete a harvest survey.

However, nearly all license holders for moose, bighorn sheep, mountain goat, black bear, mountain lion, gray wolf, wild turkey, furbearer, sandhill crane, small game, upland game, migratory game bird, and light goose conservation order are included in the survey process.