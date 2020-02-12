WGFD to meet, discuss 2020 hunting seasons

GREEN RIVER WYOMING (Feb. 12, 2020) — Wildlife managers with the Green River Region of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will be presenting the proposed 2020 hunting seasons and are searching for public input.

There will be five open houses and one final public meeting held in southwest Wyoming March 25 through April 1 to discuss hunting season recommendations for big game, small game, upland, and migratory game birds before regulations are finalized.

Regional wildlife staff hope to hear from as many sportsmen and women as possible about the draft season proposals and they will be taking additional input towards developing 2020 hunting season proposals.

Open houses will be held at the following locations in southwest Wyoming:

March 25, Baggs, Valley Community Center, 255 West Osborne, 6-8 pm

March 25, Cokeville, Cokeville Town Hall, 110 Pine Street, 6-8 pm

March 26, Kemmerer, South Lincoln Training and Events Center, 215 State Hwy 233, 6-8 pm

March 30, Lyman, Lyman Town Hall, 110 East Sage Street, 6-8 pm

March 31, Evanston, Uinta County Library, 701 Main Street, 6-8 pm

The Final Public Information Gathering Meeting will be held on Wednesday, April 1, in Green River, at the Game and Fish Office, beginning at 6 pm.

Written comments will be accepted through 5 p.m. on Friday, April 3 at public meetings, or by mailing them to Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604 or online at http://wgfd.wyo.gov.

Copies of the proposed regulations are available at the same address in accordance with Chapter 1 Regulation Governing Access to Public Records.

Written comments shall be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to the public hearing at their April 2020 meeting in Riverton.