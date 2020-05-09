WGFD to start selling non-resident fishing licenses today

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (may 9, 2020) — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will once again begin selling nonresident daily and 5-day licenses today,Saturday, May 9. For maximum social distancing, daily and annual licenses, as well as conservation stamps, can be purchased online and saved to a smartphone for proof in the field. Licenses can also be purchased at regional offices during business hours and at license selling agents.

Advertisement





For those bringing a boat into Wyoming, aquatic invasive species check stations are open. All boaters must stop when coming upon an AIS inspection station, and should expect new protocols due to state guidelines related to COVID-19. Inspectors will be taking extra precautions to social distance.



Any watercraft transported into Wyoming from now through November 30 must undergo a mandatory inspection by an authorized inspector prior to launching on any Wyoming waterway.