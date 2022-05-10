WGFD Wyoming Wildlife calendar photo contest underway

Wyoming Game and Fish Department photo

May 10, 2022 -- The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has opened its annual Wyoming Wildlife magazine calendar photo contest. Photographers can now submit photos of wildlife until midnight on Monday, June 13. Photos should be of wildlife taken in Wyoming. Winning photographs will be featured in the magazine's 2023 calendar, plus $100 prizes for photos that are selected with an additional $50 for the cover photo. According to the WGFD website, to submit photos, entries must be accompanied by a filled out entry form found on the website. All form fields including a red asterisk are required. There is a 9 MB maximum file size limit; all files above the maximum limit will not upload. Each photographer may submit a maximum of 10 photos across all categories.