WGFD’s Edwards named Wildlife Professional of the Year

CHEYENNE, WYOMING, (Dec. 28, 2019) – Earlier this week, Hank Edwards was named the Wildlife Professional of the Year from the Wyoming Chapter of the Wildlife Society. Edwards is a Wyoming Game and Fish Department Wildlife Health Laboratory supervisor. According to the Wyoming Game and Fish (WGFD) website, the award is peer-nominated award and given annually to recognize professionals for their contributions to the wildlife field.

Advertisement

This is the second time Edwards has received the honor of Professional of the Year, the other in 2006. He is the only person in the history of the chapter to be named twice.

From the WGSD webiste: “Hank leads a talented team of wildlife disease professionals who are nationally recognized for being on the leading edge of diagnostic techniques for brucellosis, chronic wasting disease and bighorn sheep respiratory disease,” said Aly Courtemanch, Game and Fish wildlife biologist in Jackson and one of five who put forth Edwards’s nomination.



Advertisement



“It’s humbling and a great honor to be recognized by my peers,” said Edwards. “I work with people who are incredibly dedicated to wildlife and go above-and-beyond to help study and prevent the spread of wildlife diseases. I am really proud to hang this award on my wall.”

Edwards began work for Game and Fish in 1997, and has worked on numerous research collaborations with other state and federal agencies and academic institutions. He’s co-authored over 25 wildlife disease publications on topics ranging from brucellosis vaccines for elk to bovine viral diarrhea virus in deer. He also co-authored the “Field Guide to Diseases of Wyoming Wildlife” book in 2011.