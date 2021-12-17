What are we celebrating today?

December 17, 2021 — Every day has something to celebrate!

Here is what we are celebrating today:

“Underdog Day” – America loves its underdogs. Each year on the third Friday in December, we cheer on the teams and individuals who are statistically expected to lose in competition. “Winning is not everything, but wanting to win is.” – Vince Lombardi.

“Ugly Christmas Sweater Day” – It seems like ugly Christmas sweaters have been around forever, but their official day of recognition came about in 2011.

“Wright Brothers Day” – Today commemorates the Wright brothers’ first successful flight in a heavier-than-air, mechanically propelled craft in 1903, near Kitty Hawk, North Carolina. That first flight lasted 12 seconds and fly a total of 120 feet.

December 17 Birthday Babies:

Actor Ernie Hudson is 76 – Play “Winston” in the original Ghost Busters movies

Actor Eugene Levy is 75 – He was dad in the “American Pie” movies, and recently played Johnny Rose in the Netflix series “Schitts Creek”.

MMA fighter Chuck Liddell is 54 – Made his UFC debut in 1998 and was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2009.

Celebrity Pasty Chef Duff Goldman is 47 – Known as the “Ace of Cakes” he started working in a bagel kitchen at age 14.