What are we celebrating today?

“Sangria Day” – The perfect excuse of a day to meet friends and sample the delicious, fruity drink that is one of Spain’s claims to fame. Red wines from Spain have been around since 200. B.C.

“Human Solidarity Day” – A day to celebrate our unity in diversity. Introduced as an international awareness day back in 2005 by the United Nations.

December 20 Birthday Babies:

Drummer Peter Criss is 76 – Co-founder and the original drummer of the rock band Kiss. He wore the “Catman” facial makeup.

Actor Johan Hill is 38 – Came to national attention in the 2007 movie “Superbad.” He was nominated for Oscars in the movies “Moneyball” and “The Wolf of Wallstreet.”

Singer JoJo is 31 — Here 2004 debut song “Leave (Get Out)” resulted in her becoming the youngest solo artist in history to top the Billboard Pop charts at the age of 13.