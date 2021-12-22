What are we celebrating today?

December 22, 2021 — Every day has something to celebrate!

Here is what we are celebrating today:

“Be A Lover of Silence Day” – Today, you are encouraged to be a lover of silence, “so you can hear more.” It is also a day to spread awareness of bullying and harassment.

“Forefathers Day” – The day commemorates the Pilgrims’ landing in the area of Plymouth, Massachusetts, in December in the year 1620.

Sponsor

December 22 Birthday Babies:

Former TV Newsperson Diane Sawyer is 76 – She worked for both ABC and CBS news. She was the first female reporter for the CBS show “60 Minutes.”

Texas Senator Ted Cruz is 51 – Has served Texas in the U.S. Senate since 2013. He ran for President in 2016, losing to Donald Trump as the top Republican candidate.

Singer Jordon Sparks is 33 – Won the “American Idol” competition in 2007 at age 17, the youngest winner in the show’s history.

Singer Megan Trainor is 28 – Won a Grammy Award as the “Best New Artist” in 2016.