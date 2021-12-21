What are we celebrating today”

December 21, 2021 — Every day has something to celebrate!
Here is what we are celebrating today:
“Crossword Puzzle Day” – The first crossword puzzle appeared in the New York World newspaper on this date in 1913.
“Humbug Day” – The day to cast off your holiday frustrations
“Short Girl Appreciation Day” – The average height of women in the U.S. is 5’ 4”, while the worldwide average female height is 5’ 3”.
“Flashlight Day” – With the invention of the dry cell battery, the flashlight first made its appearance around 1899.
December 21 Birthday Babies:
Actor Samuel L. Jackson is 73 – His movies have grossed over $27 billion worldwide.
Tennis Hall of Fame member Chris Evert is 67 – She was the #1 ranked women’s tennis player from 1979 to 1987. She won 18 Grand Slam singles championships.
Comedian Ray Romano is 64 – Starred in the TV sitcom “Everybody Loves Raymond” from 1996 to 2005, a total of 210 episodes.
Actor Kiefer Sutherland is 55 – He was Jack Bauer in the TV show “24” for 20 seasons.