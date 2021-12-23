What are we celebrating today?

December 23, 2021 – Every day has something to celebrate!

Here is what we are celebrating today:

“Festivus” – The celebration was created by Reader’s Digest author Daniel O’Keefe as an alternative to the pressures and commercialism of the Christmas season. The day was made popular by a 1997 episode of the TV show “Seinfeld.”

“Family Roots Day” – The recognition of family heritage.

“Metric Conversion Day” – Only the United States, Myanmar (aka Burma), and Liberia have not adopted the metric system of measurement.

December 23 Birthday Babies:

Rock musician Eddie Veeder is 57 – Lead singer of the band Pearl Jam

Football Hall of Fame player Jack Ham is 73 – Linebacker for the Pittsburg Steeler, he was a four-time Super Bowl champion.

Actor Black D-eolia is 30 – Played the character Sage Spence in TVs “Gossip Girl”