What are we celebrating today?

December 24, 2021 — Every day has something to celebrate!

Here is what we are celebrating today:

“Egg Nog Day” – The Christmas drink was introduced to the world by the English, but the drink was called Egg Flip. The term eggnog is believed to have started in the United States around 1765.

“Christmas Eve” – Do you open presents tonight or on Christmas Day after Santa’s visit? 55% of those responding to an Atlasobscura.com poll stated they open all their gifts on Christmas, with 24% saying they open some on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. 17% open their presents on Christmas Eve. The remaining 4% open their gifts on another day (like when they delivered).

Sponsor

December 24 Birthday Babies:

Singer Ricky Martin is 50 –

Radio and TV host Ryan Seacrest is 47

Christmas Birthday Babies:

Singer Jimmy Buffet will be 71

Actor Sissy Spacek will be 68

Singer Anne Lennox will be 63

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be 46