What are we celebrating today?

December 27, 2021 — Every day has something to celebrate!

Here is what we are celebrating today:

“Visit the Zoo Day” – There are 241 accredited zoos in the United States that attract 181 million people annually. Does Wyoming even have a zoo to visit today? We couldn’t find one.

“Radio City Music Hall Day” – The theater opened its doors in New York City on this day in 1932. It seats 5,960 people. The famous Rockettes dancing group, formed in St. Louis in 1925, has been performing at Radio City Music Hall since 1932.

Sponsor

December 27 Birthday Babies:

TV Host, Savannah Guthrie is 50 – NBC Today host since 2012 after being a White House correspondent from 2008-2011.

Singer Shay Mooney is 30 – He is the Shay in the country duo Dan and Shay.