What are we celebrating today?

December 29, 2021 — Every day has something to celebrate!

Here is what we are celebrating today:

“Tick Tock Day” – No, not the social media TikTok, but a day to remain business folks time is running this year to take care of 2021 unfinished business.

“YMCA Day” – Today we celebrate the organization, not the song. The YMCA was founded in 1844 in London and can be found in 120 different counties. The YWCA came about in 1858 in New York City.

December 29 Birthday Babies:

Actor John Voight is 83 – Came to fame by winning an Oscar for is performance in the 1969 movie “Midnight Cowboy.” He also won the award for “Coming Home” in 1978.

Actor Ted Danson is 74 – Famous for playing bartender/owner Sam Malone on the TV sitcom “Cheers” from 1982 to 1993.

Actor Jude Law is 49 – Became a Hollywood “A-lister” after his performance as “The Talented Mr. Ripley” in 1999.