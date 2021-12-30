What are we celebrating today?

December 30, 2021 — Every day has something to celebrate!

Here is what we are celebrating today:

“Bacon Day” – What meal doesn’t taste better when bacon is involved? Do we love bacon? Yes, with two billion pounds of bacon produced each year and the average American eating 18 pounds of the delicious pork each year.

“Falling Needles Family Fest Day” – The day that reminds folks to recycle their family Christmas tree and not throw it in the landfill.

December 30 Birthday Babies:

Singer and record producer Jeff Lynn is 75 – The voice of the 70’s multi-hit group Electric Light Orchestra (ELO)

Political commentator Sean Hannity is 60 – He volunteered for his first talk show in 1989 in Santa Barbara, California while working as a building contractor.

Golfer Tiger Woods is 46 – He turned professional at age 20 and has won 82 PGA tournaments, and 109 tournaments overall.

Basketball player LeBron James is 37 – The 17-time All-Star is the only NBA player to win championships with three different franchises.