What are we celebrating today?

December 7, 2021 — Every day have something to celebrate!

Here is what we are celebrating today:

“Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day” – The Japanese attack on the U.S. military killed over 2,400 American’s, damaged or destroyed 20 American Navy vessels including eight battleships, and over 300 aircraft. The day after the attack, America declared war against Japan.

“Cotton Candy Day” – Nothing tastes better than a spun, fluffy heated sugar, right! The first cotton candy machine made its way into the world back in1897.

“World Trick Shot Day” – The day to be inventive with a ball and a target along with obstacles, animals, people, and other objects… and don’t forget the video camera.

December 7 Birthday Babies:

Baseball Hall of Famer Johnny Bench is 74 – the 14-time All-Star played for the Cincinnati Reds from 1967 to 1983.

Former NFL player Terrell Owens is 48 – Played in the NFL for 14 seasons for five different teams.

Singer Sara Bareilles is 42 – She has been nominated for eight Grammy Awards (winning one) and composed the music for the current Broadway play “Waitress”.

Singer Aaron Carter is 34 – A teen pop and hip hop singer from the late 90s.