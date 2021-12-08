What are we celebrating today?

December 8, 2021 — Every day has something to celebrate!

“Day of Lard” – Celebrating the fact that lard is a better option than cooking with butter or grease. What is lard? Basically, pig fat.

“Pretend to be a Time Traveler Day” – Today, pretend you are from another time, past or future, just don’t tell anyone.

“Toilet Paper Appreciation Day” – Modern-day toilet paper was introduced in 1391 when it was created for a Chinese Emperor and his family. It wasn’t until the 15th century it became available worldwide. Does your toilet paper hang over the roll or under? A University of Colorado study states hanging your toilet paper “under” greatly increases the possibility of food-poisoning bacteria spreading in your home or office.

December 8 Birthday Babies:

Actor Teri Hatcher is 57 – She was Lois Lane on TV’s “New Adventures of Superman” in the 90s. And, she was Susan Mayer for nine seasons of “Desperate Housewives.”

Political commentator Ann Coulture is 60 – She became well known in the late 90s for being outspoken about then-President Bill Clinton.

Rapper Nicki Minaj is 42 – The native of Trinidad and Tobago has sold more than 100 million records worldwide.