What are we celebrating today?

December 9, 2021 — Every day has something to celebrate!

Here is what we are celebrating today:

“Cremation Day” – In the United States, the cremation rate was 56% in 2020. That figure is expected to rise to over 70% by 2030.

“Anti-corruption Day” – Where would talk radio be without it? The day seeks to highlight the rights and responsibilities of everyone, including governments to fight corruption on all levels.

“Official Lost and Found Day” – Today is the day your mission is to track down those missing items. Did you know that the first official “Lost and Found” space was founded by French military leader Napoleon Bonaparte in Paris in 1805?

December 9 Birthday Babies:

Actor Beau Bridges is 80 – He has won three Emmys, two golden globes, and a Grammy Award.

Actor John Malkovich is 68 – Has starred in over more than 70 movies since 1984

Singer Donny Osmond is 64 – He is the seventh son in the Osmond family.

Actor Felicity Huffman is 59 – Has been married to actor William H. Macy for 24 years. They dated for nearly 15 years before tying the knot.