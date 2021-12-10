What are we celebrating today?

December 10, 2021 — Every day has something to celebrate!

Here is what we are celebrating today:

“Salesperson Day” – According to the most current census figures, over 9.8 million folks work in sales in the United States. That is not counting those annoying, all hours of the day, robocalls.

“Nobel Prize Day” – Each year, five Nobel Prizes have been awarded each year since 1901. The categories are Physics, Chemistry, Medicine, Literature, and Peace. The prize is named after Alfred Nobel, the guy who invented dynamite.

“Human and Animal Rights Day” – No explanation needed.

December 10 Birthday Babies:

Actor Susan Day is 69 – Best known as Laurie Partridge from the 70’s TV show “The Partridge Family.”

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay is 57 – He dropped out of high school at 17 and started his culinary skills at a pizza parlor and Baskin-Robbins in New York City.

Actor Ravel-Symone Pearman is 36 – She started as Olivia on “The Crosby Show” in the early 90s and was the lead in “That’s So Raven” on Disney for four years.