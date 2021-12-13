What are we celebrating today?

December 13, 2021 — Every day has a reason to celebrate!

Here is what we are celebrating today:

“National Guard Birthday” – The National Guard was established in 1636 and is the oldest military organization in the United States. The Wyoming National Guard was established in 1870 when Wyoming was still a territory. The Wyoming Air National Guard has been in service since 1946.

“Green Monday” – The day was established in Hong Kong in 2012 to encourage sustainable living through low-carbon living.

“Day of the Horse” – A day to salute our four-legged companions and to recognize their contribution to helping to build our country.

December 13 Birthday Babies:

Actor Dick Van Dyke is 96 – Stared in the original “Mary Poppins” and the 2018 remake.

Actor Jamie Fox is 54 – Gained national recognition on the TV show “in Living Color” in the early 90s. He won an Oscar for his lead role in the film “Ray,” the 2004 biographical film about Ray Charles.

Singer Taylor Swift is 42 – Grew up on a Christmas tree farm in Pennsylvania. She signed her first recording deal at 15.