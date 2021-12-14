What are we celebrating today?

December 14, 2021 — Every day has something to celebrate!

Here is what we are celebrating today:

“Yoga Day” – Yoga’s origins trace back 5,000 years ago to northern India. There are 84 basic Yoga poses. Worldwide, it is estimated 300 million people in the world practice yoga with recent statistics showing that 15% of Americans have practice yoga in the last six months.

“Monkey Day” – Today we celebrate all things simian which include monkeys, apes, and even lemurs.

December 14 Birthday Babies:

Actor Dee Wallace is 73 – She was Elliot’s mom in the movie “E.T” and also the protective mother in the Stephen King thriller “Cujo”.

Actor Vanessa Hudgens is 33 – Came to fame in the “High School Musical” movies