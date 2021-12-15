What are we celebrating today?

Every day has something to celebrate!

Here is what we are celebrating today:

“Cupcake Day” – The term cupcake was first used in 1828 in the “Eliza Leslie’s Receipts” cookbook. Small, bitesize cakes have been around for much longer than that! Chocolate cupcakes with vanilla frosting are America’s favorite cupcake flavor, just ahead of Red Velvet.

“Cat Herders Day” – It’s not what you think! The day is about celebrating people who have the somewhat impossible job of corralling people to do something they would not normally do.

“National Wear Your Pearls Day” – Wearing pearls dates back to ancient Greece. During the dark ages, Knights often wore them in battles to protect them from harm.

December 15 Birthday Babies:

Actor Don Johnson is 72 – Famous for being Sonny Crockett on the 80s TV show “Miami Vice.”

Actor Adam Brody is 42 – Became well known after staring as Dave in the “Gilmore Girls” television show.

Actor Charlie Cox is 39 – He played the lead character Daredevil in the Netflix series.