What are we celebrating today?

December 16, 2021 — Every day has something to celebrate!

Here is what we are celebrating today:

“Barbie and Barney Backlash Day” – Today parents are allowed to take a vacation from all the repetitive sing-a-longs and storytelling.

“Chocolate-covered Anything Day” – According to recipe.com, the best thing that you can dip in chocolate is Oreo cookies. The worst…pickles. Their feeling (and we tend to agree) pickles should never be a dessert!

“Re-gifting Day” – The number one most regifted present is an empty picture frame, followed by beauty product sets, boxes of chocolates, and novelty mugs.

December 16 Birthday Babies:

Singer Benny Anderson is 71 (He is one of the A’s in the group ABBA)

Actor Benjamin Pratt is 54 – After a bunch of supporting roles in the 90s his first starring movie role was Sandra Bullock’s love interest in “Miss Congeniality”.

Actor Theo James is 33 – Play Tobias “Four” Eaton in the Divergent movie series.