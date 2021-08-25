What are we celebrating today, August 25, 2021?

Every day has something to celebrate!

Here is what we are celebrating today, Wednesday, August 25, 2021:

“Kiss and Make Up Day” – A day to let go of resentment. Not sure if this is the proper procedure for solving workplace resentment. You may want to check your employee handbook.

“Second Hand Wardrobe Day” – The day you’re encouraged to visit a thrift or consignment store and reuse or re-purpose clothing. It is also a good day to drop off good clean unused clothing.

Today’s famous birthdays include:

The long-tongued bass player for the band Kiss, Gene Simmons is 69

Film Director Tim Burton (Pee Wee’s Big Adventure, Beetle Juice, Edward Scissorhands, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and many more) is 60,

“Achy Breaky Heart” singer (and Miley’s dad) Billy Ray Cyrus is 57

TV cook Rachael Ray is 50 (Does she bake her own cake?)