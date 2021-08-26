What are we celebrating today, August 26, 2021?

Every day has a reason to celebrate.

Here is what we are celebrating today, Thursday, August 26, 2021:

“National Dog Day” – A day to encourage dog ownership of all breeds and mutts. (Come on, who among us is not a mutt?)

“Toilet Paper Day” – Wow! Toilet paper was not sold in the U.S. until 1857. The German’s gave the world perforated toilet paper in the 1930s.

“Women’s Equality Day” – A celebration of the adoption of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution which prohibits states and the federal government from denying the right to vote to citizens on the basis of sex.

Today’s famous birthdays include:

NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson is 101 (She was portrayed by Taraji P. Henson in the movie “Hidden Figures),

Actor Melissa McCarthy is 49 (TV’s “Mike and Molly” and many movies)

Actor Macaulay Caulkin is 39 (Left behind Kevin in the “Home Alone” movies)

Actor Chris Pine is 39 (Young Captain James Tiberius Kirk in the “Star Trek” movies)