What are we celebrating today? December 3, 2021

December 3, 2021 — Every day has something to celebrate!

Here is what we are celebrating today:

“Faux Friday” – A day to celebrate all that is fake fur.

“Bartender Appreciation Day” – There are over 600,000 bartenders in the U.S. According to a recent article on msn.com, the most popular mixed drink in Wyoming is the White Russian.

December 3 Birthday Babies:

Rock N’ Roller Ozzy Osbourne is 70 – Came to fame as the lead singer of Black Sabbath in the 70s before being fired from the band. He then started a successful solo singing and now a reality TV career.

Actor Julianne Moore is 58 – The New York Times in 2020 named her as one of the “25 Greatest Actors of the 21st Century”.

Actor Brendan Fraser is 50 – Stared as Rick O’Connell in the “Mumm” movies

Actor Tiffany Haddish is 39 – Besides TV acting, she recently won a Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album.