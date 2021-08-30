What are we celebrating today? Monday, August 30, 2021

August 30, 2021 – Every day has something to celebrate!

Today is:

“Toasted Marshmallow Day” – The tasty campfire treat will add joy to your Monday, but building that campfire in the office parking lot may cause you some trouble.

“Holistic Pet Day” – A day to encourage owners to aid their pets to have a more fulfilling life. Remember its… Mind. Body. Spirit. Then fetch.

“International Cabernet Sauvignon Day” – The wine is originally from Bordeaux in France, but it is now grown in every wine region in the world. Many would say, it is a fine way to make Mondays tolerable.

Some famous birthdays for August 30:

Comedian Lewis Black is 73

Actor Michael Chiklis (Star of TV’s “The Shield” and he was The Thing in the “Fantastic Four” movies) is 58

Actor Cameron Diaz (“Something About Mary” and “Charlie’s Angels” movies) is 49

Singer Bebe Rexha is 32.