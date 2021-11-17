What are we celebrating today? November 17, 2021

November 17, 2021 — Every day has something to celebrate!

Here is what we are celebrating today:

“Homemade Bread Day” – Not sure if there is a better smell than homemade bread fresh out of the oven.

“Guinness World Record Day” – Guinness started publishing world records in 1955. They currently maintain over 53,000 records in their database.

“Take a Hike Day” – No, it is not the day to tell the boss to “take a hike”; it is the day for you to wander into the joys of nature. However, with it being a traditional workday, you may need to ask the boss to “take a hike with you.”

“Unfriend Day” – Today is the day to clean out your social network and unfriend those who don’t bring you joy.

November 16 Birthday Babies:

Producer Loren Michaels is 77 – Created Saturday Night Live in 1975. He has been producing the show for 40 years. He also produces the current Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Model and Wyoming resident RuPaul is 61 – He and his husband live on a 60,000-acre ranch near Sundance when not living in L.A.

Actor Rachel McAdams is 43 – She was in the “Notebook” and “Wedding Crashers” movies.