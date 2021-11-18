What are we celebrating today? November 18, 2021

November 18, 2021 — Every day has something to celebrate!

Here is what we are celebrating today:

“Mickey Mouse Day” – The Disney rodent made his first appearance today in the short film “Steamboat Willie. His original name was Mortimer Mouse but was changed to Mickey Mouse at the urging of Lillian Disney, Walt’s wife.

“Apple Cider Day” – The Greeks and Romans are credited with creating cider. Apple trees date back to ancient Egypt along the Nile River.

“Princess Day” – It is the day for you to be pampered and display just how fabulous you are. Wearing a tiara is a nice, but optional, touch.

November 18 Birthday Babies:

Actor Owen Wilson is 53 best know for the “Wedding Crashers,” “Marley and Me” movies

Former baseball player David “Big Papi” Ortiz is 46

NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin is 41 – On the track, he is car #11

Actor Damon Wayans Jr. is 39 – Youngest son of actor/producer Damon Wayans and cousin of actors Shawn, Kim, and Marlon Wayans