What are we celebrating today? November 19, 2021

November 19, 2021 — Every day has something to celebrate!

Here is what we are celebrating today:

“Have a Bad Day Day” – The day was created to encourage retail workers to stop, just for one day, telling customers at checkout to “have a good day.” Guess that means it is also no “You To Day,” as that is usually the comeback response.

“World Toilet Day” – Created by the United Nations to inspire action with global sanitation. It is estimated, 4.2 billion people worldwide live without safely managed sanitation, while 673 million people worldwide do not have access to bathrooms.

“International Men’s Day” – A salute to the “bro’s.” Enjoy the day, guys; a honey-do list awaits you tomorrow.

November 19 Birthday Babies:

Fashion designer Calvin Klein is 79 – He started his fashion business at age 26

Actor Allison Janey is 62 – Played mom Bonnie Plunkett on TV’s “Mom.”

Actor Meg Ryan is 60 – first started acting on the TV soap opera “As the World Turns” in 1982. Best known for her lunch scene in the movie “When Harry Met Sally.”

Actor Jodie Foster is 59 – She started her career at age three as a child model.