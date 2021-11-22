What are we celebrating today? November 22, 2021

November 22, 2021 — Every day has something to celebrate!

Here is what we are celebrating today:

“Humane Society Day” – The Humane Society of the United States was founded in 1954 to advocate for animal welfare and rights. The first Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) in the U.S. dates back to 1866.

Sponsor

November 22 Birthday Babies:

Tennis star and activist Billy Jean King is 78

Actor Jamie Lee Curtis is 63 – Best known for her role as Laurie in the “Halloween” movies. After that, she became known as the “scream queen.”

Actor Mark Ruffalo is 54 – Played Bruce “The Hulk” Banner in the Avengers movies.

Actor Scarlett Johansson is 37 – Played the character Black Widow in the Avengers movies. She is currently married to Colin Jost of Saturday Night Live fame.