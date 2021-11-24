What are we celebrating today? November 24, 2021

November 24, 2021 — Every day has something to celebrate!
Here is what we are celebrating today:
“Jukebox Day” – The coin-operated player of music dates back to 1889 when cylinders provided the music. Vinyl records started appearing in jukeboxes in the mid-1920s.
“Celebrate You Unique Talent Day” – It could be writing, singing, sports, or the fact that you are double-jointed.
“Tie One On Day” – Stop! Put down that beer. Tie One On Day celebrates the apron on the day prior to, for most, the messiest cooking day of the year.
November 24 Birthday Babies:
Actor Colin Hanks is 44 – Yep, he’s Tom’s kid
Actor Katherine Heigl is 43 – Played Izzie Stevens on TV’s Grey’s Anatomy for five seasons before concentrating on her movie acting and producing career
Actor Sarah Hyland is 31 – Best known for playing ditzy Haley Dunphy on TV’s “Modern Family”.