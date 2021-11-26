What are we celebrating today? November 26, 2021

November 26, 2021 — Every day has something to celebrate!

Here is what we are celebrating today:

“Milk Day” – A salute to the dairy industry. It recommended that people over the age of nine should drink three cups of milk per day.

“Floss Day”– No, it’s not the one day of the year you should floss, it is a reminder to floss after brushing your teeth. According to research 39% of men and 27% of women state they never floss.

November 26 Birthday Babies:

Singer Tina Turner is 82 – At 44, she was the oldest female singer to ever top the Billboard Hot 100 with her song “What’s Love Got to Do With It.”

Musician John McVie is 76 – (He is the “Mac” part of Fleetwood Mac)

Record producer DJ Khaled is 46 – He started as a radio host in the 90s and has recorded 12 albums, most of which have sold in excess of one million copies.