What are we celebrating today? November 29, 2021

November 29, 2021 — Every day has something to celebrate!

Here is what we are celebrating today:

“Cider Monday” – Enjoy a refreshing drink of apple cider today. For those who like to kick it up a notch, maybe a happy hour hard cider.

“Cyber Monday” – Starting in 2005, last year’s Cyber Monday resulted in $10.7 billion in one-day online spending.

“Electronic Greetings Monday” – Electronic cards are the new way to say Happy Holidays. Since 2007, Hallmark has seen a 33% decrease in Christmas Card sales while Parenting Magazine states that only 22% of American households will be mailing out Christmas cards this year.

November 29 Birthday Babies:

Comedian and talent judge Howie Mandel is 66 – The former host of “Deal or No Deal” was also the voice of Gizmo in the movie “Gremlins.”

Actor Don Cheadle is 57 – played James Rhodes/War Machine in the Iron Man and Avenger movies.

Singer Johnathan Knight is 53 – Member of the boy band New Kids on the Block

Actor Anna Faris is 45 – Played Christy Plunket on the TV show “Mom” while also staring in many movies.