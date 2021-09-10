What are we celebrating today? September 10, 2021

September 10, 2021 — Every day has something to celebrate!

Here is what we are celebrating today:

“Hug Your Boss Day” – Kind in mind, a hug that lasts more than two seconds will earn you a trip to the HR department.

“Dog Walker Appreciation Day” – A day to thank those professional and family members who take “Fido” for their daily walk. Note: Hopefully, every day is “Dog Walkers Who Clean-up After Their Dogs Day.”

“Swap Ideas Day” – A day to get together with others and share creative and sometimes wacky ideas. There say there is no such thing as a bad idea. Okay, then please explain the product “Hair in a Can.”

Advertisement

Today’s birthday babies include:

Political Commentator Bill O’Reilly is 72

Musician Joe Perry (Aerosmith guitarist) is 71

Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Randy Johnson (the Big Unit at 6’ 10”) is 58

Film Director Guy Ritchie (he was one time known as Mr. Madonna) is 53