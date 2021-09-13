What are we celebrating today? September 13, 2021

September 13, 2021 — Every day has something to celebrate!

Here is what we are celebrating today:

“Domino Day” – a day to celebrate the toppling of Domino stones. The record of one continuous Domino stone toppling is 4,491,863 in 2009.

“International Chocolate Day” – is today, but Chocolate lovers also know that Chocolate Day is July 7, and National Chocolate Day is October 28 and December 28. By the way, today also marks the birth of Milton Hershey, who founded the Hershey Chocolate Company in 1894.

“Scooby-Doo Day” – This is the date on which Scooby, Shaggy, Fred, Velma, and Daphine solved their first animated mystery in 1969.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Birthday babies for September 13:

Tyler Perry is 50 (Film Director/Producer and sometimes Medea character. Medea is based on the PG version of Perry’s mother) is 50

Ben Savage is 41 (He was Cory on the TV show “Boy Meets World)

Fiona Apple is 41 (Singer)