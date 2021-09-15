What are we celebrating today? September 15, 2021

September 15, 2021 — Every day has something to celebrate!
Here is what we are celebrating today:
“Google.com Day” – Really, isn’t this every day! On average, every minute, two million searches are done on Google.
“School Backpack Awareness Day” – The average weight of a filled high school pack back is three to four pounds. Filled backpacks should never weigh more than 10% of a student’s body weight.
“Dot Day” – A celebration of creativity, courage, and collaboration. Based on the book “The Dot,” which encourages a doubting student to be brave enough to “make her mark” in the world, starting with a small dot on a piece of paper.
Birthdays babies for September 14 –
Film Director Oliver Stone (Scare Face and Platoon) is 72,
Actor Tommy Lee Jones (Men in Black and 1,000 other movies) is 71
Prince Harry (son #2 of Prince Charles and Princess Diana) is 34