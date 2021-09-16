What are we celebrating today? September 16, 2021

September 16, 2021 — Every day has something to celebrate!

Here is what we are celebrating today:

“Guacamole Day” – Guacamole goes back to the 16th century Aztecs who would just mash avocados. Lime juice was added to the recipe by middle eastern cooks. Later on, tomatoes, onions, and cilantro were added to the mix. Bring on the corn chips!

“International Day of Listening Day” – Today, you are supposed to practice the art of listening. A famous quote to be practiced today, “Talk a little less, listen a little more, and you’ll be a lot wiser” – Eric Gibbons, Artist/Educator.

“Play-Doh Day” – It’s been around since 1956. More than 950 million pounds of Play-Doh have been molded, sculpted, and squished.

Birthday babies for September 16:

Actor Mickey Rourke (Best Actor nominee for “The Wrestler”) is 69

Magician David Copperfield (Not even he can make years disappear) is 65

Comedian Molly Shannon (from Saturday Night Live fame) is 53

Comedian/Producer Amy Poehler (Leslie from Parks and Rec and SNL) is 50

Actor/Singer Nick Jonas (the youngest of the Jonas brothers) is 29