What are we celebrating today? September 17, 2021

September 17, 2021 — Every day has something to celebrate!

Here is what we are celebrating today?

“Bright Pink Lipstick Day” – The day to wear the bright pink lip gloss to show awareness and support to those fighting breast and ovarian cancer.

“Table Shuffleboard Day” – The popular bar and pub game goes back to the 14th century.

“Time’s Up Day” – No, it is not the day the world comes to an end; it is a day to aid lower-income women fighting sexual abuse and harassment. The day was organized in 2018.

Birthdays babies for September 17:

Phil Jackson (Hall of Fame basketball coach, known as the “Zen Master”) is 75

Elvira (Spooky movie host whose real name is Cassandra Peterson) is 69

Nick Berkus (TV host and home designer) is 49

Patrick Mahomes II (Kansas City Chiefs quarterback) is 25