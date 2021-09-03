What are we celebrating today? September 3, 2021

September 3, 2021 – Every Day has something to celebrate!

“Doodle Day” – It’s a day that famous faces pick up their pens, pencils, and paints to doodle works of art that are sold online to support epilepsy. Do you doodle in circles or square shapes?

“Bring Your Manors to Work Day” – A day to remind people of the importance of treating co-workers with courtesy and respect. Here at the radio station, we celebrate the day by allowing all employees to use the executive bathroom, it’s wallpapered!

“Lazy Mom’s Day” – A day to remind others in the house to get off your backside and give your hard-working mom a much-deserved break for her daily tasks. Yes, that includes the laundry!

Today’s birthday babies include:

Actor Charlie Sheen is 56 (there was a time when most thought Charlie won’t make it to 45…but here he is!)

Snowboarder Shaun White (three-time Olympic Champion) is 35

Actor Jack Dylan Grazer (he was in the Stephen King “It” movies) is 18