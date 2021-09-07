What are we celebrating today? September 7, 2021

September 7, 2021 — Every day, have something to celebrate!

Here is what we are celebrating today:

“Neither Rain Nor Snow Day” – The day to say “Thank you” to your postal worker while they are stuffing your mailbox full of junk mail.

“Salami Day” – No peanut butter and jelly sandwiches today. Celebrate the day with a delicious piece of cured, fermented, and air-dried sausage.

“Google Commemoration Day” – Originally called BackRub, the Google search engine was introduced on this date in 1998. So where did the word Google come from? It is a misspelling of the word googol, which represents the number 1 followed by 100 zeros.

Birthday babies for September 7:

Singer Gloria Gaynor (Singer of “I Will Survive”, a karaoke favorite!) is 70

Singer Chrissie Hynde (from the band the Pretenders and singer of “I’ll Stand by You”) is 68

Actor Corbin Bernsen (Richard Dorn in the “Major League” movies and starred in TV’s “L.A. Law”) is 65

Comedian Leslie Jones (from Saturday Night Live fame) is 52