What are we celebrating today? September 8, 2021

0
2

September 8, 2021 — Here is what we are celebrating today:

“Grand Parents Day”– Better known as “Spoil ‘em and then send them home to the parents day!” The average age to become a grandparent is 50, with the average number of grandchildren being between five and six.

“Ampersand Day” – The day we salute the “& “ symbol. The ampersand has been in use since the first century A.D.

“International Literacy Day” – It is estimated that 14% of the U.S. population is illiterate. If you read and understood that fact, you pass!

Birthday babies for September 8:
U.S. Senator (wanted to be President) Bernie Sanders is 80
Actor/Producer David Arquette (probably most famous for being married to Actor Courtney Cox at one time) is 50
Singer Pink (real name – Alecia Beth Moore) is 42
Actor Jonathan Taylor Thomas (the middle kid on TV’s Home Improvement) is 40

