What are we celebrating today?

“St. Nicholas Day” – He was the prototype for the modern-day Santa Claus. He lived from 270 to 343 and was known to bring gifts to children. He is also the patron saint to sailors, merchants, unmarried people, and pawnbrokers, among others.

“Pawnbrokers Day” – The business for giving money on portable security dates back to ancient Greece and mid-evil China.“Miners Day” – A salute to those who mine any product. According to census statics in 2020 the coal industry in Wyoming employed around 4,800 people while the Trona industry employed more than 2,000 workers.

December 6 Birthday Babies:

Actor Jo Beth Williams is 73 – She played the mom in the Poltergeist movies.

Director/screenwriter Judd Apatow is 54 – Best known for the movies “The 40-Year-Old Virgin”, “Knocked Up”, and “Trainwreck”.

Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel is 29 – #1 draft choice of the Cleveland Brown in 2014 but played only two seasons.