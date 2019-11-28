What food does Wyoming crave for Thanksgiving?

What we learned

Most people mash: From coast to coast, the glorious and simple mashed potato won as the recipe with the most states searching for it. Whether you’re enjoying them as a side with gravy or hurling them in a food fight, mashed potatoes make most meals better.

Jumpin’ for that jigglin’ Jell-O: Jell-O is an American tradition that’s a favorite in states ranging from West Virginia all the way to Idaho. And that includes Utah, of course, where Jell-O is the official state food.

Advertisement

Mean green bean casserole: If you’re not a fan of the green creamy goodness with a crunchy layer on top, you’re just not grateful for great combinations. Seven different states made searching for this sloppy side a priority.

Return of the mac and cheese: Although it comes in many forms, everybody’s enjoyed a bowl of mac and cheese at some point in their lives. Tied for third in Thanksgiving popularity, we think people are probably just trying to upgrade their mac game.

Not pumped on pumpkin pie: We were surprised to see an absence of pumpkin pie as any state’s most searched recipe. Maybe it’s such a staple that people don’t need to search for it—at least beyond their local Village Inn.

Happy Turkey Day: Only four states made turkey their top topic for recipe searches, which may or may not be a big deal. Are more people opting for a vegan option like Tofurky? Or does nobody need a recipe for a Thanksgiving turkey? It’s hard to say. Just make sure you don’t burn the house down, and we won’t ask any more questions.

Advertisement

We’re stoked to try out some Cajun cornbread dressing like the folks in Louisiana. And we can’t be mad that pecan pie was the only pie search that won a few states. (It’s our personal favorite too.)