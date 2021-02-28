What to watch for in the Wyoming State Legislature

Advertisement

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (February 28, 2021) — On Monday, March 1, Wyoming State Legislatures will meet in-person for a month to discuss over 300 proposed bills with more to come.

House District 48 Representative Clark Stith shared what the public should watch for over the next month, beginning with the most important bills dealing with spending.

HB1 – The Budget Bill

This is where the Governor’s proposed 15% cuts to state agencies gets hashed out. Because the Governor’s so-called “Step 3” budget cuts are mostly in the bill as drafted, watch for amendments to restore funding to popular programs that would otherwise be eliminated. These proposed cuts include home services for the elderly ($2.7 million), making vaccines for children available at private doctor’s offices ($1.5 million), aiding children with developmental disabilities ($3.5 million), dental coverage for the poor ($1.3 million), juvenile services boards, so-called “wraparound services” and other popular programs.

HB61 – Education Finance Recalibration

The issue here is how to deal with the $300 million annual shortfall between what K-12 schools spend and expected school revenue. As of last Thursday, schools are looking at a $61 million cut, which represents about a 4.3 percent cut to their funding statewide.

SF64 – Distributions to Local Governments

The Governor proposed cutting the $105 million distributed to cities, counties and towns by 10% to $94.5 million, but because it would all take effect in one year starting July 1, 2021, it would be a 20% cut in that year. The House Appropriations Committee position is to cut by 5%, to $99.75 million.

The following are the most important bills dealing with taxes are:

HB61 – Education Finance Recalibration

It contains a provision to raise sales tax to pay for schools. Some version of this may pass someday, as new revenue sources will ultimately be needed for K-12, but for now I rate that portion of the bill dead on arrival.

HB26 Fuel Tax Increase

The bill has been amended to step up the gasoline tax from 23 cents per gallon to 27 cents this year, then to 30 cents next year, then 33 cents after that, for a cumulative 10 cent per gallon increase by 2024. That may pass the House but if so, it will likely die in the Senate.

HB99

This bill would cap annual property tax increases to no more than 20%. The bill arose out of large fluctuations in property tax assessments in Natrona County.

HB108 (sponsored by Rep. Hallinan)

This would double the tax on wind turbines from $1 to $2 per megawatt, while HB94 (sponsored by Rep. Sommers) would apply that tax to solar electricity generation.

(My proposed HB 88, to raise about $16 million per year by eliminating the data center sales tax exemption, failed last week on a 3-6 vote in the House Revenue Committee, so Microsoft will continue to receive millions in subsidies from Wyoming taxpayers.)

Other Bills to Watch:

HB56 and SF80 – Public Health Orders

Filed in response to perceived overreach by the state public health officer during the Covid-19 pandemic, each of these bills would cut back the authority of the state and local public health officers by requiring legislative approval after a certain number of days (15 days in HB56, 30 days in SF 80), and providing other conditions (e.g., local county opt out of state health orders in SF80).

HB33 and SF6

These would reform public contracting laws to outlaw bid rigging on public contracts (HB33) and to prevent local officials from artificially excluding contractors from bidding on public works projects (SF6). (I championed these in the Judiciary Committee during the interim).

HB46 (bestiality) and HB85 (revenge porn)

These are personal bills of mine to make crimes what you probably thought were already crimes but are currently legal.

HB83

I sponsored this bill to prevent price discrimination by hospitals against uninsured patients, who currently typically get charged higher prices than patients with insurance.

SF103

This would increase the allocation for resident hunting licenses for big game from 70 to 90 percent in favor of Wyoming resident hunters.