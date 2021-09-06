What’s happening today? September 6, 2021

September 5 – 2021 — Here is what we are celebrating today:

“Labor Day” – The day we honor and recognize the American worker, by having them not work.

“Salami Day” – We love our cured meats!

“Neither Snow Nor Rain Day” – The day you are supposed to say thank you to your postal worker person.

Famous birthday babies today include:

Musician Rodger Waters (Pink Floyd) is 78
Comedian Jeff Foxworth (“You might be a redneck…”) is 63
Actor Rosie Perez (“White Men Can’t Jump”) is 57
British socialite Pippa Middleton (Kate’s sister and maid of honor at Prince William and Kates wedding) is 38

