Whimsical Wyoming wildlife migrating to Downtown Rock Springs

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Wyoming wildlife are migrating to Downtown Rock Springs this summer and you’re invited to enjoy them.

Beginning June 6, ten whimsical Wyoming creatures, created by local artist Stephanie Lewis, will take up residency at various locations around Downtown throughout the summer. Everyone is invited to go on a scavenger hunt to find each creature thought the summer. Upon finishing the scavenger hunt, participants can stop in the Rock Springs Library at 400 C Street for a special prize. The scavenger hunt sheets also contain information on each of the Wyoming animals featured in the hunt.

To kick off the summer theme, Regina Dickson, Information and Education Specialist with the Wyoming Game & Fish will do a presentation on Living with Wildlife for kids and families at 2:00 pm on June 7 at the stage in Bunning Park. Scavenger hunt sheets will also be available at the presentation.

In addition to the Wyoming wildlife in Downtown Rock Springs, residents are encouraged to explore our surroundings on their own to see what kind of wildlife they can spot.

For the full line-up and updates, be sure to check out the Downtown Rock Springs website (DowntownRS.com) and their Facebook page; updates will be posted regularly.

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees –Promotions, Business Development, and Arts & Culture. For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com