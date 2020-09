Darrian Mechling

[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 25, 2020) — Whisler Chevrolet Cadillac will be hosting their annual Trunk or Treat this year. The event will take place at Whisler from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., October 31, 2020.

This event is free and family-friendly! As a reminder, due to COVID-19, social distancing measures will be in place.